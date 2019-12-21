Construction on Charleston’s African American museum underway

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

The future International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, aims to tell a crucial part of the city's history — it was once the largest port of entry for enslaved people into the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people were forced onto ships and brought to Charleston to be sold. The museum is being built on the spot where many of those enslaved people first stepped on shore. The city held a ground-breaking for the $100-million museum a few weeks ago. Jeff Glor reports. 👓 View full article

