Worker Charged With Stealing From Senior Apartment Complex On Long Island

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Police said the 31-year-old from Ronkonkoma stole medication from an apartment at Sienna Village Apartment Complex in Smithtown.
News video: Worker Accused Of Stealing From Apartment Complex

Worker Accused Of Stealing From Apartment Complex 00:29

 A maintenance worker at a senior apartment complex on Long Island is now under arrest for allegedly stealing from a resident and possessing stolen property from other apartments.

