Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Two empty freight cars plunged into the Potomac River Saturday following a derailment on a bridge near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia.
13OnYourSide

13 On Your Side A freight train crossing the Potomac river derailed Saturday morning, with two of its cars falling into the river. https://t.co/kH8jT1zQ50 1 minute ago

ABC5FOX9

FOX 9/ABC 5 A freight train crossing the Potomac river derailed Saturday morning, with two of its cars falling into the river.… https://t.co/ZaFgGiWAIk 2 minutes ago

KYMA11

KYMA A freight train crossing the Potomac river derailed Saturday morning, with two of its cars falling into the river.… https://t.co/kS4AkjNMAa 3 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia ======… https://t.co/7lkwnTYq87 8 minutes ago

tsantanap

LUCY FERNZ the witch to the corner RT @nwgoboating: No one hurt, but looks like quite a bit of damage to the bridge. Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Ha… 12 minutes ago

geert100geert

geert dulieu Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia https://t.co/5vkUQHf1RA 17 minutes ago

Patrici48911220

PatPhillips, LCSW. Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia https://t.co/9nq8jFSHEC 20 minutes ago

PowerNation22

Thomas Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia | Fox News… https://t.co/6h8asv6Fcy 21 minutes ago

