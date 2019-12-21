Two empty freight cars plunged into the Potomac River Saturday following a derailment on a bridge near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 13 On Your Side A freight train crossing the Potomac river derailed Saturday morning, with two of its cars falling into the river. https://t.co/kH8jT1zQ50 1 minute ago FOX 9/ABC 5 A freight train crossing the Potomac river derailed Saturday morning, with two of its cars falling into the river.… https://t.co/ZaFgGiWAIk 2 minutes ago KYMA A freight train crossing the Potomac river derailed Saturday morning, with two of its cars falling into the river.… https://t.co/kS4AkjNMAa 3 minutes ago Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia ======… https://t.co/7lkwnTYq87 8 minutes ago LUCY FERNZ the witch to the corner RT @nwgoboating: No one hurt, but looks like quite a bit of damage to the bridge. Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Ha… 12 minutes ago geert dulieu Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia https://t.co/5vkUQHf1RA 17 minutes ago PatPhillips, LCSW. Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia https://t.co/9nq8jFSHEC 20 minutes ago Thomas Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia | Fox News… https://t.co/6h8asv6Fcy 21 minutes ago