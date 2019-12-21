Global  

Green army women figurines are set to debut next year

CBS News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Toymaker Jeff Imel of BMC Toys in Scranton has raised more than $55,000 to fund the creation of green army women.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Company To Make Green Army Women Figurines

Company To Make Green Army Women Figurines 00:26

 A toy maker said it plans to introduce the first full line of little green Army women.

Green army men toys open ranks to women

Tiny green army men have been in toy chests, and under parent's feet, for nearly a century. Now, they're officially opening their ranks to women — thanks to...
CBS News


