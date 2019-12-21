Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Fear and Loyalty: How Donald Trump Took Over the Republican Party

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The president demands complete fealty, and as the impeachment hearings showed, he has largely attained it. To cross him is to risk a future in G.O.P. politics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Republican Group Trained Over 30K Trump Supporters on Using Social Media to Amplify President’s Messages

Republican Group Trained Over 30K Trump Supporters on Using Social Media to Amplify President’s Messages 00:46

 Over 30,000 Trump supporters have been trained on the ways of social media as the Republican Party looks to the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win [Video]Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to stall President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Business Insider says Republicans will likely portray the move as another example of obstructionism and gridlock...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP [Video]Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP

President Donald Trump announced Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s switch to the Republican Party. According to CNN, Van Drew was one of the Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment. He gave House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey reportedly plans to become Republican

Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a freshman member of the House from New Jersey who was planning to break with his party and vote against impeaching President...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters

Dem Congressman to Reportedly Switch Parties After Poll Shows Rejection — And After Meeting With Trump

Democratic Congressman Rep. Jeff Van Drew is reportedly not only opposing the impeachment of President Donald Trump – he's also considering switching to the...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.