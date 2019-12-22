Global  

Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Says Asian, Indian And Middle-Eastern Billionaires Are ‘White’

Daily Caller Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign website labeled Asian-American, Indian-American, Iranian-American and Pakistani-American billionaires as “white.” The Massachusetts senator’s campaign website includes a page on “wealth inequality,” which featured a since-deleted graphic breaking down the 400 wealthiest Americans by race. The graphic included three categories: black, white and Latino (the campaign uses the left-wing […]
