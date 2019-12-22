Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holiday Shoppers Rush To Stores For Last-Minute Gifts, Deals On ‘Super Saturday’

CBS 2 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
CBS2's Matt Kozar visited Herald Square where last minute buyers were busy making up for lost time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Saturday Shoppers Crowd Stores For Last Minute Gifts

Super Saturday Shoppers Crowd Stores For Last Minute Gifts 02:27

 CBSN New York's Matt Kozar has the latest on the crowds at New York stores as shoppers try to find last minute holiday gifts.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.