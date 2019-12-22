Tessa Majors Murder: CT Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Teen Suspect In Online Post

Police say 31-year-old Trevor Spring admitted to making the online threat about killing the 13-year-old suspect and to making racially motivated comments as well.



