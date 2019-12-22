Global  

Tessa Majors Murder: CT Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Teen Suspect In Online Post

CBS 2 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Police say 31-year-old Trevor Spring admitted to making the online threat about killing the 13-year-old suspect and to making racially motivated comments as well.
News video: CT Man Accused Of Making Threat Sparked By Tessa Majors Murder

CT Man Accused Of Making Threat Sparked By Tessa Majors Murder 00:19

 A Connecticut man has been charged with making an online threat that was allegedly sparked by anger over the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

