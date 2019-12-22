Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing Starliner has picture-perfect landing after shortened mission

CBS News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The successful landing was a relief after problems that blocked a planned rendezvous and docking with the International Space Station.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Boeing Starliner has picture-perfect landing after shortened mission https://t.co/CkL5y00qXw https://t.co/42BX6NaIwb 4 minutes ago

Spaceolizer

Space Trends #Boeing Starliner descends to picture-perfect #NewMexico landing after shortened mission... https://t.co/FYlqAMaB7I https://t.co/12nIRaFmSx 12 minutes ago

AviationHeds

1stHeadlines CBS News: Boeing Starliner has picture-perfect landing after shortened mission . More #Aviation #news - https://t.co/2JQoL0D6jY 27 minutes ago

Carterroyj

Not Johnson Congrat to @NASA and @Boeing on a successful landing this morning. Picture perfect! #Starliner https://t.co/JC4uab4no2 44 minutes ago

_Tintumon

ஈஜிபுத்து ஐயங்கார் RT @dustinthenow17: Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner streaks into the heavens! This was such a fun shot to make and the best part?! — It was a lo… 2 days ago

dustinthenow17

Dustin Smith Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner streaks into the heavens! This was such a fun shot to make and the best part?! — It was… https://t.co/TMfBHRTyRn 2 days ago

Loupo85

Gilbert MAHE RT @CBS12: VIDEO: The Boeing Starliner capsule launch-picture perfect. But getting into orbit, not so. News conference coming up. https://t… 2 days ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News VIDEO: The Boeing Starliner capsule launch-picture perfect. But getting into orbit, not so. News conference coming… https://t.co/p5fSQl3Sy4 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.