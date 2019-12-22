Global  

Chicago House Party Shooting Leaves 13 Wounded, 4 Critically, Police Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The party was part of a memorial for a person who was killed in April, the authorities said.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: 13 People Shot At Englewood House Party

13 People Shot At Englewood House Party 02:08

 Thirteen people were shot at a house party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Four victims were critically wounded. Police were questioning two people. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.

Tweets about this

Dantheman392

Dan the Man 392 Revisited RT @starsandstripes: A shooting early Sunday at a house party held in honor of someone who was killed in April left 13 people wounded, four… 7 seconds ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia RT @privateofficer: Makes no sense..........13 people were shot at a Chicago house party honoring a man killed earlier this year https://t.… 37 seconds ago

FirebaughNorman

Norman Firebaugh Chicago house party shooting leaves at least 13 wounded, officials say https://t.co/gwdjm9UT7C #FoxNews 38 seconds ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Chicago House Party Shooting Leaves 13 Wounded, 4 Critically, Police Say - https://t.co/0CsJKEe9PH https://t.co/JGh5D8Odor 2 minutes ago

BeingNadiaA

EveryVoiceMatters RT @AllanMargolin: #GunCrazy USA 13 shot at house party honoring a man killed earlier this year https://t.co/FAcBc7c1y1 via @CNN & @Rob_Ro… 2 minutes ago

Ednstaff

Ed Mann RT @Ednstaff: Englewood house party turns ‘chaotic’ as shooting wounds 13, including a teen https://t.co/oe6ZVb0T9S via @SunTimes 3 minutes ago

Ednstaff

Ed Mann Englewood house party turns ‘chaotic’ as shooting wounds 13, including a teen https://t.co/oe6ZVb0T9S via @SunTimes 3 minutes ago

GraceToAll2

Stephanie P⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PhilMcCrackin44: Chicago house party shooting leaves at least 13 wounded. Why don’t we hear from the typical GUN GRABBERS when a mass… 4 minutes ago

