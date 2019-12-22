Chicago House Party Shooting Leaves 13 Wounded, 4 Critically, Police Say
Sunday, 22 December 2019
The party was part of a memorial for a person who was killed in April, the authorities said.
Thirteen people were shot at a house party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Four victims were critically wounded. Police were questioning two people. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.
