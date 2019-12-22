Global  

Nativity scenes: Miniatures of the very first Christmas

CBS News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Nativity scenes: Miniatures of the very first ChristmasIn 1223, in Italy, St. Francis of Assisi created the very first Nativity scene as we know it, to inspire the local townspeople. Meant to mark the birth of Jesus, each crèche is an artistic expression of personal faith. Correspondent Nikki Battiste talks with professor Eric Barreto of the Princeton Theological Seminary about the history of Nativities, and visits the University of Dayton's Marian Library collection of Nativities from around the world. She also checks out a living Nativity scene in Mount Laurel, N.J.
News video: WOW! These Intricate Nativity Scenes Are Carved from Wood Older Than the Nativity Story Itself

WOW! These Intricate Nativity Scenes Are Carved from Wood Older Than the Nativity Story Itself 00:51

 What’s cooler than a nativity scene carved out of wood? One made from wood that is actually older than the nativity story itself. Buzz60’s Sam Berman has the full story.

