Nativity scenes: Miniatures of the very first Christmas

In 1223, in Italy, St. Francis of Assisi created the very first Nativity scene as we know it, to inspire the local townspeople. Meant to mark the birth of Jesus, each crèche is an artistic expression of personal faith. Correspondent Nikki Battiste talks with professor Eric Barreto of the Princeton Theological Seminary about the history of Nativities, and visits the University of Dayton's Marian Library collection of Nativities from around the world. She also checks out a living Nativity scene in Mount Laurel, N.J. In 1223, in Italy, St. Francis of Assisi created the very first Nativity scene as we know it, to inspire the local townspeople. Meant to mark the birth of Jesus, each crèche is an artistic expression of personal faith. Correspondent Nikki Battiste talks with professor Eric Barreto of the Princeton Theological Seminary about the history of Nativities, and visits the University of Dayton's Marian Library collection of Nativities from around the world. She also checks out a living Nativity scene in Mount Laurel, N.J. 👓 View full article

