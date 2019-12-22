Global  

Carnival Cruise Ships Involved In Crash Headed To Home Ports

cbs4.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Two Carnival cruise ships are set to return to their home ports after a crash that left six people hurt.
News video: Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico

 Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the Port of Cozumel, Mexico on Friday.

