Two Carnival cruise ships are set to return to their home ports after a crash that left six people hurt.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 1stHeadlines Miami (FL) - CBS4: Carnival Cruise Ships Involved In Crash Headed To Home Ports . More #Cruise #news - https://t.co/O9urOzcO5D 1 hour ago 𝓖𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓻 𝓒𝓱𝓲𝓵𝓭𝓼👳🏽‍♂️ RT @CBSMiami: Two Carnival cruise ships are set to return to their home ports after a crash that left six people hurt. https://t.co/jNMUTu3… 3 hours ago CBS4 Miami Two Carnival cruise ships are set to return to their home ports after a crash that left six people hurt. https://t.co/jNMUTu38pH 3 hours ago Let's cruise Carnival Cruise Ships Involved In Cozumel Collision Set to Make Next Sailings, Line Says https://t.co/V2JmYcrPoW 5 hours ago Let's cruise Carnival Cruise Ships Involved In Cozumel Collision Set to Make Next Sailings, Line Says https://t.co/0dLhyGVtjR 5 hours ago Hi Class Mag Carnival Cruise Ships Involved In Cozumel Collision Set to Make Next Sailings, Line Says #travel https://t.co/KmccthO5kQ 5 hours ago LateCruiseNews Carnival Cruise Ships Involved In Cozumel Collision Set to Make Next Sailings, Line Says, https://t.co/G5HObcAVBs 5 hours ago Barnabus RT @SharkNewsWires: News Alert : Two cruise ships collide at Cozumel cruise port on the Mexican island of #Cozumel . The two ships involved… 13 hours ago