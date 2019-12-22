Mama Cax, an Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30
|
|
Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
In her career, the Haitian-American model landed fashion campaigns, graced the cover of Teen Vogue and walked runways at the White House and at New York Fashion Week.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Mama Cax Dead - Model & Activist Dies at 30Mama Cax has sadly died. The model and activist passed away at the age of 30, her family confirmed on her Instagram account on Friday (December 30). Mama Cax was...
Just Jared
Model and activist Mama Cax dies aged 30Celebrities have led tributes to model and activist Mama Cax, after it was announced that the Haitan-American model died earlier in the week.
CTV News
You Might Like
Tweets about this