Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Mama Cax, an Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
In her career, the Haitian-American model landed fashion campaigns, graced the cover of Teen Vogue and walked runways at the White House and at New York Fashion Week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30

Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30 01:03

 Disability activist and model Mama Cax has died at age 30. She advocated for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mama Cax Dead - Model & Activist Dies at 30

Mama Cax has sadly died. The model and activist passed away at the age of 30, her family confirmed on her Instagram account on Friday (December 30). Mama Cax was...
Just Jared

Model and activist Mama Cax dies aged 30

Celebrities have led tributes to model and activist Mama Cax, after it was announced that the Haitan-American model died earlier in the week.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NudesCoco

Coco Nudes RT @DisabilityRCMA: Mama Cax, Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/PrNuuvFxe1 #disability #mamacax https://t.co/3… 1 hour ago

olmanrvr

John Garrett Mama Cax, Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/xQhsF1kAql 6 hours ago

AdvOpps

AdvancingOpportunities Mama Cax, Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/KzKoyjUgbf #selfadvocate #disability #advocacy 6 hours ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Mama Cax, an Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/bGqdQBJVTb 9 hours ago

sablikatriumph

sablikatriumph RT @repeatingisland: Mama Cax, Haitian-American Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/GonqOsWKlx https://t.co/aApF… 10 hours ago

dumbfunx

dumbfun 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇲 RT @CoffeeShopRabbi: Mama Cax, Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/W9nTNJrta6 A remarkable life. https://t.co/vM… 11 hours ago

CoffeeShopRabbi

Rabbi Ruth Adar Mama Cax, Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/W9nTNJrta6 A remarkable life. https://t.co/vM7nbN3drj 18 hours ago

TPFNewsNow

🌊📰TPFNewsNow📰🌊 RT @NYTObits: Mama Cax, an Amputee Model and Disability Activist, Dies at 30 https://t.co/tcfG7Th2I0 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.