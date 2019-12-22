Global  

Boeing Starliner capsule softly lands in New Mexico after dramatic mission

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
After a dramatic mission that saw a failure to reach the proper orbit, Boeing's Starliner successfully landed in White Sands, New Mexico, on Sunday.
 
News video: Boeing's Starliner crew capsule runs into problems

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule runs into problems 00:49

 Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule has run into problems on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carried Christmas treats and presents for the six space station residents, and hundreds of tree seeds similar to those that...

