Mixed Reviews Don’t Much Hinder Box Office Debut For Latest ‘Star Wars’ Movie, While ‘Cats’ Bombs

CBS 2 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Heroes in space drew the most people into movie theater seats this weekend while audiences strongly avoided CGI-dressed celebrities in Andrew Lloyd Webber's famed musical.
News video: Despite mixed reviews Las Vegas fans pleased with latest Star Wars movie

Despite mixed reviews Las Vegas fans pleased with latest Star Wars movie 01:56

 Wearing costumes and themed shirts and sweaters; crowds of people lined up early to see the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at AMC Town Square in Las Vegas Thursday night.

