Jones, Barkley Go Totally Off As Giants Stun Redskins In OT Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Daniel Jones put together the best performance of his rookie season, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdown passes in the Giants' 41-35 overtime victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Espace beaux arts Jones, Barkley Go Totally Off As Giants Stun Redskins In OT https://t.co/KRuqv48xiA 45 minutes ago Its Spelled Tdmoney RT @PLeonardNYDN: Daniel Jones 33-yard TD pass to a WIDE open Saquon Barkley. Jones moved well to his left to fire the deep throw. Washingt… 5 hours ago Pat Leonard Daniel Jones 33-yard TD pass to a WIDE open Saquon Barkley. Jones moved well to his left to fire the deep throw. Wa… https://t.co/WEPpKIh1rZ 5 hours ago