Bell, Jets Deal Steelers Big Blow In Pursuit Of Playoffs Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NFL: Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 vic… https://t.co/YErMCL22nu 55 minutes ago The Post-Star Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory o… https://t.co/aziDE8DDPS 55 minutes ago be2Sports #NFLFirstDown Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 1… https://t.co/6FaSYmzNA2 1 hour ago Steelers Depot 🎄🎅🎁🕍✝️ RT @Steelersdepot: Mike Tomlin on the Jets: "On the offensive side of the ball, you know, we've gotta be ready to deal with the talents of… 5 days ago Steelers Depot 🎄🎅🎁🕍✝️ Mike Tomlin on the Jets: "On the offensive side of the ball, you know, we've gotta be ready to deal with the talent… https://t.co/SuVbJLkVZs 5 days ago