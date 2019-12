Bell, Jets Deal Steelers Big Blow In Pursuit Of Playoffs

Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

