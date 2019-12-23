Global  

Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas suspended 2 games for entering stands

Denver Post Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.
