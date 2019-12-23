Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas suspended 2 games for entering stands Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night. 👓 View full article

