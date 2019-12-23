Kiszla: Broncos’ Drew Lock no John Travolta, but with strong arm and two left feet, he’s dancing way into Phillip Lindsay’s heart
Monday, 23 December 2019 () This quarterback gig better work out for Drew Lock, because I caught him dancing late in the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over Detroit, and he’s got a far better shot in future years at being named Super Bowl MVP than winning “Dancing with the Stars.” While there might be a little Brett Favre in Lock, there’s definitely no John Travolta.
