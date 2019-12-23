Global  

Kiszla: Broncos’ Drew Lock no John Travolta, but with strong arm and two left feet, he’s dancing way into Phillip Lindsay’s heart

Denver Post Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
This quarterback gig better work out for Drew Lock, because I caught him dancing late in the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over Detroit, and he’s got a far better shot in future years at being named Super Bowl MVP than winning “Dancing with the Stars.” While there might be a little Brett Favre in Lock, there’s definitely no John Travolta.
Lock, Lindsay lead Broncos to 27-17 win over reeling Lions

DENVER (AP) — Drew Lock and Phillip Lindsay stood out even more than those hard-to-miss, all-orange uniforms worn by the Denver Broncos. Lock threw a sh ovel...
Seattle Times

Broncos hang on to beat Oakland, 16-15, in wild finish

Phillip Lindsay made history as an undrafted player and quarterback Drew Lock made it four wins in five starts as the Broncos closed out their season Sunday by...
Denver Post

