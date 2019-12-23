Global  

Celebrating the 1st night of Hanukkah 2019

azcentral.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Congregants and community members gather as they light the first candle of Hanukkah during the Chanukah in Carefree menorah lighting ceremony Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carefree, Arizona.
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: First night of Hanukkah begins

First night of Hanukkah begins 00:36

 The first night of Hanukkah began Sunday evening. This celebration marks the rededication of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem.

