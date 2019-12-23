Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Today in History for December 23rd

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Highlights of this day in history: The Christmas poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' is first published; Former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo is executed; Mormon religion founder Joseph Smith, Jr. is born; North Korea releases the 82 U.S. Seamen. (Dec. 23)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted

This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted 00:56

 This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted. December 20, 1957. Elvis received his draft notice at his mansion, Graceland, in Memphis, TN. Despite an outcry from his fans, he was sworn in as an army private on March 24, 1958. The King of Rock and Roll took one emergency leave to visit his mother...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.