Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17 Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

An Atlanta woman who was seriously injured in New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption died on Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 17, according to police and a report. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 50 pinkies 🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17 WTH is going on with AU and NZ?? It l… https://t.co/GY8hQK7yrI 35 minutes ago nerdonna Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17 https://t.co/70bmLB5HeV #FoxNews 2 hours ago CRPU CONGO Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, bringing death toll to 17 - New York Post https://t.co/RO7ysmuKd0 3 hours ago PhiladelphiaPennsylv Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, bringing death toll to 17 - New York Post https://t.co/C7D7Oxt3Dx 3 hours ago Playboy.com Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, bringing death toll to 17 - New York Post https://t.co/S3KdKW9Bgs 3 hours ago Rockman Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17 https://t.co/WYLjYVrUON #FoxNews 3 hours ago know what i mean Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17, if you know what i mean 4 hours ago Business & Money Atlanta woman dies after New Zealand volcano eruption, death toll now at 17 https://t.co/pnE5SP0OOE 4 hours ago