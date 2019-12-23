Global  

North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshieldDrivers will take extra caution in one North Carolina town as a new road hazard - besides the usual deer, skunk, dogs and cats - have been added to the list of critters to be on the lookout for – flying catfish, multiple media accounts Sunday reported.
News video: Seems Fishy: Bird Drops Cargo, Shattering Woman's Windshield

Seems Fishy: Bird Drops Cargo, Shattering Woman's Windshield 00:41

 Last week, Rhesa Walston was enjoying a quiet drive home to Beaufort, North Carolina. That's when she saw a bird carrying a giant catfish right in front of her. According to Business Insider, Walston didn't have time to safely swerve out of the way. The bird suddenly dropped the massive fish on her...

Recent related videos from verified sources

80-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed by Car with Frost on Windshield, Police Say [Video]80-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed by Car with Frost on Windshield, Police Say

A driver with frost on her windshield allegedly hit an elderly couple on their morning walk, killing an 80-year-old man, in North Carolina.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:24Published

Cat commotion! Group of strays caught darting through woman's car [Video]Cat commotion! Group of strays caught darting through woman's car

Watch out! Some seriously crazy cats leaped right into a woman's car window in Hemingway, South Carolina. The energetic bunch backflipped, ran and bounced their way around the vehicle before finally..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:29Published


Tweets about this

Phoenix85163700

PhoenixWrights North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield https://t.co/tC4nMcjfDp #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV A North Carolina woman has a strange story to tell... She says she was driving home when she looked up and saw a bi… https://t.co/gTx5W3iiow 35 minutes ago

TheMeck

The Meck THE MECK REPORT : North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield #catfish #windshield @DRUDGE… https://t.co/yw7TELLelh 39 minutes ago

NaplesRocks

Rick Proctor RT @nicet04: It's raining Catfish and dogs in NC town :).North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield https://t.co/6TuLV4… 59 minutes ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Headline of the day! North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield https://t.co/OyuNGvMyGn https://t.co/wl9xRlEQhG 1 hour ago

CentralDistPrez

Joyce Green RT @FOXBaltimore: 'A FISHY STORY' | A North Carolina woman says a huge catfish crashed onto her windshield while she was driving. https:/… 3 hours ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore 'A FISHY STORY' | A North Carolina woman says a huge catfish crashed onto her windshield while she was driving. https://t.co/MBjxBu8ULb 3 hours ago

LORI_BISCHE

Lori 'Dark Ditties Are My Jam' Bische Wait -- was her son's name Hoax? #976EVIL https://t.co/iVGus1EqiC 4 hours ago

