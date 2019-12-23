North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Drivers will take extra caution in one North Carolina town as a new road hazard - besides the usual deer, skunk, dogs and cats - have been added to the list of critters to be on the lookout for – flying catfish, multiple media accounts Sunday reported.
Last week, Rhesa Walston was enjoying a quiet drive home to Beaufort, North Carolina. That's when she saw a bird carrying a giant catfish right in front of her. According to Business Insider, Walston didn't have time to safely swerve out of the way. The bird suddenly dropped the massive fish on her...