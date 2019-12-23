Global  

Human remains found inside Joshua Tree National Park

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Human remains found in a remote and rocky section of California's  Joshua Tree National Park sparked an investigation by the National Park Service and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a report said.
News video: Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park

Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park 00:35

 CNN reports human remains have been found at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

