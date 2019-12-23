Global  

Search On For Suspects In Stabbing Death Of LIU Quarterback Clayton Beathard

CBS 2 Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Police say they're looking for Michael Mosley as one of the men seen outside a bar moments before 22-year-old Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed.
 Police say 23-year-old Michael Mosley will be booked on two counts of criminal homicide later Thursday in the death of LIU quarterback Clayton Beathard. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Tennessee Suspect In Murder Of LIU Student Held Without Bond [Video]Tennessee Suspect In Murder Of LIU Student Held Without Bond

A judge ordered a Tennessee man to be held without bond in the stabbing death of a Long Island University student.

Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback [Video]Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback

Police say they're looking for 23 year old Michael Mosley. They say he was one of the men seen outside a bar moments before Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

LIU quarterback, another man stabbed to death in Nashville, cops say

Clayton Beathard of Thompson Station, Tennessee, was a junior at LIU. He was 22.Â 
