69 cars crash on icy Virginia bridge: 51 injured, some critically as I-64 is shut down

Delawareonline Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
More than 60 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes on an icy, foggy Virginia bridge Sunday, injuring 51 people and shutting down I-64.
 
News video: Aftermath of 45 Car Pileup on I-64

Aftermath of 45 Car Pileup on I-64 00:37

 Occurred on December 22, 2019 / Williamsburg, Virginia, USA Info from Licensor: "Alyssa was traveling to work at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. As she was crossing the Queens Creek bridge, she noticed that the bridge was extremely icy and the fog was thick. All of a sudden she started to see the...

