More than 60 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes on an icy, foggy Virginia bridge Sunday, injuring 51 people and shutting down I-64.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bridge CalendoSpaeth RT @USATODAY: Over 60 cars were involved in a Virginia interstate pile-up crash. https://t.co/qvvZ5QSv3K https://t.co/7rZwCxNnxc 24 minutes ago Vijay Sambamurthi THAT is one crazy scary pile-up! I hope not many are seriously hurt. https://t.co/XO9LNiA2xo 34 minutes ago Jeremy Williams RT @USATODAY: Injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening at the Queen's Creek bridge, about 50 miles east of Richmond just outside hist… 47 minutes ago Dr. sonam sharma 69 cars crash on icy Virginia bridge: 51 injured, some critically as I-64 is shut down https://t.co/uq1q6qGAWL https://t.co/UfB13f3GSr 1 hour ago Stephanie Young 69 cars crash on icy Virginia bridge: 51 injured, some critically as I-64 is shut down https://t.co/8WEbhLJOfn 1 hour ago Jay McHugh Virginia crash: 35 hurt as 63 cars collide on icy Interstate 64 bridge https://t.co/8NDakg7uqH 2 hours ago SpotOnEntertainment Virginia crash: 35 hurt as 63 cars collide on icy Interstate 64 bridge https://t.co/JDQ9zfG8jQ 2 hours ago David Lee Morton Virginia crash: 35 hurt as 63 cars collide on icy Interstate 64 bridge https://t.co/RwzxxVhaOZ 2 hours ago