Notre Dame won't host Christmas Mass for first time in centuries

For the first time in 200 years, France’s Notre Dame cathedral will not celebrate Christmas Mass. The building, which is more than 850 years old, is still being restored after a devastating fire in April. Imtiaz Tyab reports on how people in Paris will celebrate Christmas without the annual tradition.

