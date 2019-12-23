Global  

Notre Dame won't host Christmas Mass for first time in centuries

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
For the first time in 200 years, France’s Notre Dame cathedral will not celebrate Christmas Mass. The building, which is more than 850 years old, is still being restored after a devastating fire in April. Imtiaz Tyab reports on how people in Paris will celebrate Christmas without the annual tradition.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries

Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries 00:34

 ​A cathedral rector told The Associated Press that it will be &quot;the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight Mass.&quot;

