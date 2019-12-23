Global  

Drone holiday light display in California town blends Danish tradition and tech

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The small Southern California town of Solvang is famous for its Danish-style architecture and holiday displays. This time of year, it transforms itself into one of the country's most festive Christmas villages. Jamie Yuccas shows how a high-tech display is using drones for the first time to light up the sky.
