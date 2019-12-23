Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fan Sneaks Into Doug Pederson Press Conference, Causes Confusion

Daily Caller Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
It's great
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: 'This Will Be On Sportscenter': Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Reacts As Fan Is Ejected From Press Conference

'This Will Be On Sportscenter': Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Reacts As Fan Is Ejected From Press Conference 00:42

 Pederson was interrupted during his press conference Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Doug Pederson Press Conference [Video]Doug Pederson Press Conference

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Bears.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 10:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eagles fan crashes Doug Pederson's postgame press conference, asks the coach a question

Who let him in?
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

TheKratzman

KDogg RT @JamieApody: Only in Philadelphia. An #Eagles fan sneaks into Doug Pederson’s press conference and starts asking questions 🤦🏼‍♀️ @6abc h… 22 minutes ago

conuys

Jon Dixon RT @sn_nfl: Drunk fan sneaks into Doug Pederson's news conference, asks question, gets ejected https://t.co/UTXDQQrvyW https://t.co/2jNaOUv… 30 minutes ago

ForTheWin

For The Win An Eagles fan snuck into Doug Pederson's press conference, asked a question, then got booted https://t.co/3D5q0KMbDt https://t.co/yZedsRJMKi 32 minutes ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN VIDEO: Excited fan sneaks into Pederson's press conference https://t.co/6nf9BckY9D 34 minutes ago

Miss_M_22

Miss M RT @ForTheWin: An Eagles fan snuck into Doug Pederson's press conference, asked a question, then got booted https://t.co/chAAR14Mab https:/… 2 hours ago

ConSumoDeporte

Con Sumo Deporte 🎙💡 Drunk fan sneaks into Doug Pederson's news conference, asks question, gets ejected https://t.co/RzTTi3Ar3D 🔙🔎… https://t.co/V4bc51Xh3T 3 hours ago

hypeshred1

Hype News ! Drunk fan sneaks into Doug Pederson's news conference, asks question, gets ejected https://t.co/S5FsVAleFW 3 hours ago

DWakouts

Drew Wakutz An Eagles fan snuck into Doug Pederson's press conference, asked a question, then got booted https://t.co/Y9YODATOEJ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.