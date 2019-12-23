Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Is Out

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing statement: "The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company." More than 300 people have died in Boeing's 737 Max plane crashes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns 01:05

 Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems [Video]Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems

Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned only days after the company announced it would suspend the production of 737 Max airplanes.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:49Published

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Has Resigned [Video]Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Has Resigned

Muilenburg faced scrutiny for how he handled the grounding of the company&apos;s 737 Max aircraft after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing Fires C.E.O. Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing has been mired in crisis since the crashes of two of its 737 Max jets killed 346 people.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Business InsiderengadgetNPRUSATODAY.comChicago S-TTIMEeuronewsJerusalem PostbizjournalsSeattle Times

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Business Insider Also reported by •engadgetNPRChicago S-TTIMEeuronewsJerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.