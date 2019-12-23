Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
More than 100 conservative evangelicals wrote a letter to the president of Christianity Today, characterizing the editorial as offensive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Blasts Christianity Today After Call For His Removal From Office

Trump Blasts Christianity Today After Call For His Removal From Office 00:40

 President Trump slammed Christianity Today.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office [Video]Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Christianity Today: 'Trump Should Be Removed From Office' [Video]Christianity Today: 'Trump Should Be Removed From Office'

Christianity Today called for President Trump's removal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Evangelical Leaders Close Ranks With Trump After Scathing Editorial

Christianity Today’s call for President Trump’s removal gave voice to his evangelical critics. But they remain a minority in a political movement that Mr....
NYTimes.com

Trump calls Christianity Today 'far left magazine' after editorial called for his removal from office

One day after Christianity Today called for his removal from office over impeachment charges, Trump lashed out, calling the magazine "far left."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jannykmak

J. McNeil RT @CBSNews: Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke https://t.co/01q6ntSZDo https://t.co/zzdpagtXf8 27 seconds ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News More than 100 conservative evangelicals criticize Christianity Today following editorial penned by magazine's edito… https://t.co/iiehD3MldK 2 minutes ago

teraleiding1980

TERADIVANSWISHER Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke https://t.co/eXKnufZQug 5 minutes ago

bishopmckjr

Rudolph McKissick Jr This is so sad https://t.co/tbluXmu4Q4 5 minutes ago

NotOneNotTwo

Bald Faced Hornet RT @jilevin: Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke https://t.co/bUj9aIuZNT 8 minutes ago

Efezinoxx

Efezinox Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke https://t.co/0tEm9yrGQp https://t.co/j2Uof6UpyE 14 minutes ago

jerweber

Bong Hits for Truth & Justice Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke https://t.co/QE35LIdpYG 24 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Evangelicals close ranks around Trump after Christianity Today rebuke https://t.co/bUj9aIuZNT 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.