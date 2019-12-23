Global  

With Trump Impeachment Trial in Limbo, Schumer Demands Emails and Documents

Monday, 23 December 2019
Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, sent a letter to colleagues asking them to subpoena internal emails and other records for President Trump’s impeachment trial.
News video: Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial

Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial. She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an...

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email [Video]Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

Duration: 02:06

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles [Video]Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate. CBS News' Laura Podesta..

Duration: 01:54


Trump Impeachment Trial Turns Spotlight On White House Lawyer Cipollone

President Trump often surrounds himself with lawyers he sees as being good on TV. But the key attorney for Trump's Senate impeachment trial is better known for...
NPR

McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Reuters Also reported by NPR, TIME, Mashable, FOXNews.com, Sify

brianrayguitar

Brian Ray RT @joncoopertweets: Bowing to pressure from Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer, McConnell says he's open to hearing witnesses in Trump's impeach… 12 seconds ago

charlesj7787

charles jones @SpeakerPelosi House has the sole role of impeachment, Senate sole role of trial. The charges are not filed, they a… https://t.co/2yDVXAKfJ3 37 seconds ago

KathySchwab77

Aunt Granny a/k/a Kathy Schwab RT @BillKristol: Agree with @LindseyGrahamSC that Donald Trump deserves his day in court. But of course @LindseyGrahamSC and @senatemajldr… 39 seconds ago

Wenican

Betty Sabado RT @JohnWDean: Nancy should hold the articles until there is a fair Senate trial with witnesses. Hold the articles until Jan. 2021, and a N… 40 seconds ago

yellowball13

eleanor nober RT @CNN: Sen. Schumer ramped up his push for the Senate to pursue witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of Trump after newly rel… 1 minute ago

sherpeace

sherrie miranda Holiday stalemate grips Senate impeachment trial - CNN Politics - We need to impeach ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ for derelictio… https://t.co/YLd3wzju67 1 minute ago

baalter

Betty Ann RT @trumptwentyj: Pelosi Gives an Update on Withholding on Impeachment Trial and President Trump Fires Right Back F*ck Pelosi. She will bl… 2 minutes ago

radtam

Tammy @SpeakerPelosi You’ve got a lot of nerve demanding a fair court trial when your side cheated so bad! Why not enjoy… https://t.co/cKvD5WMPXl 2 minutes ago

