Pennsylvania dog at shelter for over 900 days has one Christmas wish: to get adopted

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A loving dog who has spent more than 900 days at the Pennsylvania SPCA delivered a letter to Santa Claus last week asking for her Christmas wish: to be adopted.
Dog At Shelter For Over 900 Days Delivers Her One Christmas Wish

