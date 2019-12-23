Global  

Wet weather threatens holiday travel plans

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
More than 115 million people are expected to travel for the holidays this season – a new record. But storms on both coasts could cause delays. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN to talk about the holiday travel outlook.
News video: Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International

Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International 01:26

 The weather is expected to worsen this week just as holiday travel ramps up at San Francisco International Airport, meaning potential trouble for travelers flying into and out of the Bay Area. Betty Yu reports. (12-22-2019)

