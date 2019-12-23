Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Beast Mode returns? Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion.

Denver Post Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beast Mode returns? Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch
FOX Sports

‘Kicking the tires on their trusty old workhorse’: What the national media is saying about the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch and more

Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks could be heading for a reunion, and the national media is understandably frenzied. Here's some of what's being said around the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DwightFriesen1

Dwight Friesen RT @komonews: “He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Ca… 28 seconds ago

rachiejoy77

RachelJoy RT @gbellseattle: Beast Mode returns: Pete Carroll says Marshawn Lynch is flying to Seattle today with intent of re-signing with needy #Sea… 10 minutes ago

HeraldNetSports

HeraldNet Sports RT @EverettHerald: The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch. https://t.co/Lj10fMOntE 26 minutes ago

EverettHerald

Everett Herald The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch. https://t.co/Lj10fMOntE 26 minutes ago

keprtv

KEPR Action News JUST IN: Beastmode is reportedly on a plane bound for Seattle. Carroll confirmed the report on KIRO-AM Radio. https://t.co/NdTy4j4UXf 33 minutes ago

hollyschwinn

holly dyed her hair for awsten knight as an @seahawks fan you bet i had to click on the Marshawn Lynch trend AND OMFG OMFG BEAST MODE RETURNS!!! 34 minutes ago

Train702A

ATrain702 RT @FOX5Vegas: The @Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch), coach Pete Carroll said during… 35 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas The @Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch), coach Pete Carroll sai… https://t.co/op2OdSN4H3 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.