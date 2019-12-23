Laurie J Cannon ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton https://t.co/1HQ0BWz91K via @dailycaller 7 minutes ago

shellbeanbanner🇺🇸 RT @pdjf1: ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton https://t.co/M012HZp29Y via @dail… 20 minutes ago

PDJF1🚂⭐️⭐️⭐️#FactsMatter🇨🇦 ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton https://t.co/M012HZp29Y via @dailycaller 41 minutes ago

ACME.ARSENAL.17⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @granniesgirl76: Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: ’Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ’Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy… 47 minutes ago

Ann Bruce Pineda ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton https://t.co/CRDVsxSls5 via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

Samuel Darkwah, Ph.D ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton https://t.co/xJK4YUKoaT via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

Greg Veltman ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton https://t.co/dNsyOKoSmb via @dailycaller 2 hours ago