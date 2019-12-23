Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which is also the third day of Hanukkah. Some transit service in the area also has reduced service on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Maine Church To Open Christmas Day For Anyone In Need

Maine Church To Open Christmas Day For Anyone In Need 00:40

 WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Court documents identify suspect in Terre Haute Christmas day incident that ended in a shooting [Video]Court documents identify suspect in Terre Haute Christmas day incident that ended in a shooting

Court records have named the suspect accused of stealing mail and hitting a person with a vehicle before being shot on Christmas Day.

Credit: WTHIPublished

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems' [Video]A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'

A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'. The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas. The figure is a new five-day opening record for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

These businesses are open Christmas Day: McDonald's, Macaroni Grill, Starbucks and more

Here's a look at what stores and restaurants are open Christmas Day. Contact your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Somerset Guardian

3 hotly anticipated movies open Christmas Day at Seattle-area theaters

For a Christmas Day flick, check out these three new, hotly anticipated movies, evaluated by Seattle Times reviewers.
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.