In win for Uber, judge strikes down New York City's cruising cap

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A New York state judge on Monday ruled in favor of Uber Technologies Inc in a lawsuit against New York City, striking down a new rule limiting how much time drivers for ride-hailing services can spend cruising streets in busy areas of Manhattan without passengers.
