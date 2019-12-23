Global  

Cause sought in fatal Las Vegas apartment fire

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Investigators were going room-by-room Monday at a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people were killed and 13 injured in a fire over the weekend to determine what started the blaze. (Dec. 23)
 
Credit: Rumble
News video: 4 people dead in apartment fire

4 people dead in apartment fire 01:48

 4 people are dead and 7 others are injured after a fire at a downtown Las Vegas apartment fire. Sean DeLancey reporting.

Assistance center opens amid investigation into deadly downtown fire [Video]Assistance center opens amid investigation into deadly downtown fire

An assistance center is opening today for the victims of the deadly fire in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Six people were killed and 13 people were injured in the fire in the Alpine Motel Apartments.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:44Published

Fire near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey | Breaking news [Video]Fire near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey | Breaking news

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Breaking news,

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published


At Least 6 Killed in Las Vegas Apartment Fire, Officials Say

The fire broke out early on Saturday and quickly filled the three-story building with smoke, inundating the upper floors, where several residents jumped from...
NYTimes.com

6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire

Investigators reported that the fire started around a first-floor unit’s stove and that residents had told them that there was no heat in the building
Hindu

