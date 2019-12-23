Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ariana Grande Drops Live Album ‘k bye for now’ After End Of Her ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Daily Caller Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The album features live recordings of songs she performed during the 'Sweetener' tour
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande drops live album 00:49

 Ariana Grande thrilled fans on Sunday night when she dropped a surprise live album from her Sweetener World Tour.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now' [Video]Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'. On Dec. 22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.". A little something to thank u..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Ariana Grande Gives Fans Album Update at Jacksonville Show | Billboard News [Video]Ariana Grande Gives Fans Album Update at Jacksonville Show | Billboard News

Ariana Grande is a multi-tasking champion -- especially when she's on tour and working on a live album at the same time.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande drops live album


ContactMusic

Ariana Grande Drops 'Sweetener Tour' Live Album: Stream It Now

Ariana Grande surprised fans with the release of her Sweetener Tour live album after hinting that she'd be leaving them a post-tour ...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.