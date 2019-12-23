Global  

AAA says record 116 million expected to travel to end this holiday season

Newsday Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
For New Yorkers looking to flee the Big Apple, gridlock will be at its worst Thursday from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
 Many people are heading to their holiday destinations this weekend. AAA predicts more than 115 million people will travel this holiday season, a record breaking number, and Las Vegas is one of the top five holiday destinations.

AAA says more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season [Video]AAA says more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season

According to AAA more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season.

Traffic increasing as holiday travel is underway [Video]Traffic increasing as holiday travel is underway

According to AAA, 104 million people are expected to be on the road this holiday season.

Wet weather threatens holiday travel plans

More than 115 million people are expected to travel for the holidays this season – a new record. But storms on both coasts could cause delays. CBS News...
CBS News

