Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Steps Down As 737 Max Crisis Continues

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
With Boeing hurdling from one crisis to another with its beleaguered 737 Max jet, the company replaced its CEO on Monday.
News video: Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises 02:39

 Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down to be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun in January.

Boeing's CEO Steps Down [Video]Boeing's CEO Steps Down

CBS4's Hilary Lane reports on Dennis Muilenburg's resignation.

Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg [Video]Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg

Reuters reports Boeing Corporation has ousted its Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg. Muilenburg repeatedly failed to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its..

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns as 737 Max fallout continues

Following the months-long fallout from the two fatal 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down from his position as...
Boeing ousts CEO after two deadly crashes

Boeing ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg Monday with no end in sight to the crisis that's engulfed the aircraft manufacturer since the crash of two of its 737 Max...
