New York City expands mobile program to reach mentally ill

Monday, 23 December 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is expanding a program to use mobile units to reach hundreds of people who are mentally ill, the city announced Monday. The city said in a release that it will spend $9.4 million to boost its mobile mental health treatment teams, which were launched in 2016. The city […]
