Sen. Maria Cantwell Discusses Investigation Into Consumer Product Safety Commission
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., about the results of a new Senate investigation into the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall involves more than four thousand of the balsam soy blend jar candles. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports. Line Of Hallmark Candles Recalled Over Fire Fears 00:22
Sen. Schumer: Recalled Items Sold At TJ Maxx, Marshalls
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to investigate T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Schumer cited a Consumer Product Safety Commission report that claims the chain..
A Christmas tree could burst into flames in seconds
Your holiday plans could go up in flames. Watch how quickly a dry Christmas tree catches fire in this shocking video produced by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
