Sen. Maria Cantwell Discusses Investigation Into Consumer Product Safety Commission

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., about the results of a new Senate investigation into the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Line Of Hallmark Candles Recalled Over Fire Fears

Line Of Hallmark Candles Recalled Over Fire Fears 00:22

 The recall involves more than four thousand of the balsam soy blend jar candles. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Schumer: Recalled Items Sold At TJ Maxx, Marshalls [Video]Sen. Schumer: Recalled Items Sold At TJ Maxx, Marshalls

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to investigate T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Schumer cited a Consumer Product Safety Commission report that claims the chain..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:43Published

A Christmas tree could burst into flames in seconds [Video]A Christmas tree could burst into flames in seconds

Your holiday plans could go up in flames. Watch how quickly a dry Christmas tree catches fire in this shocking video produced by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Sen. Maria Cantwell Discusses Investigation Into Consumer Product Safety Commission https://t.co/GBzgxt5Ax0 https://t.co/GA5o… 1 week ago

solsberrymike

Mike Solsberry. RT @David_Boaz: Contest: who can do the softest interview with a regulation advocate? "How did the commission fail?...Why do you think refu… 1 week ago

CeleryCaraway

Celery Caraway RT @SenatorCantwell: Thanks to @npratc and @AilsaChang for having me on to talk about my recent report on the Consumer Product Safety Commi… 1 week ago

SenatorCantwell

Sen. Maria Cantwell Thanks to @npratc and @AilsaChang for having me on to talk about my recent report on the Consumer Product Safety Co… https://t.co/16nYBxypFt 1 week ago

David_Boaz

David Boaz Contest: who can do the softest interview with a regulation advocate? "How did the commission fail?...Why do you th… https://t.co/kBrjuddO1B 1 week ago

