Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Boeing ousts CEO after two deadly crashes

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg Monday with no end in sight to the crisis that's engulfed the aircraft manufacturer since the crash of two of its 737 Max airliners. (Dec. 23)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NHP responds to 3rd deadly wrong-way driver crash on I-15 in 4 weeks [Video]NHP responds to 3rd deadly wrong-way driver crash on I-15 in 4 weeks

Two people are dead after a wrong-way vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Sloan, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. The deadly crash on Thursday night is the third of its kind in the Las Vegas area..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Boeing CEO Gives Up Bonus in Wake of Widespread Backlash After Two 737 Max Crashes [Video]Boeing CEO Gives Up Bonus in Wake of Widespread Backlash After Two 737 Max Crashes

In the wake of of being lambasted by U.S. lawmakers, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will not be accepting his 2019 bonus. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing ousts Muilenburg, names David Calhoun as CEO amid MAX crisis

NEW YORK: Boeing on Monday replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, as it attempts to pivot from a protracted crisis surrounding the grounding...
Bangkok Post

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns

Boeing fired its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, who has been front and center as the company's reputation and bottom line were damaged by two deadly crashes. Kris Van...
CBS News


Tweets about this

JamieTengan415

James Tengan RT @mariyamaguchi: Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes @AP https://t.co/5Ps08wtRUU 8 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @starsandstripes: The move came after another bad week for Boeing. It had announced it would temporarily halt production of the Max, the… 11 minutes ago

AviationHeds

1stHeadlines Indianapolis (IN) WTHR: Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes . More #Aviation #news - https://t.co/2JQoL0D6jY 15 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes https://t.co/Wq70WSZ1tl via @Crowdynews 24 minutes ago

emarceg

Marc G 🇧🇧 🇨🇦 RT @CP24: UPDATED: Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes https://t.co/4CW8sVK5yM https://t.co/j9COVxQ3Lv 26 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes The move came after another bad week for Boeing. It had announced it would temporarily halt production of the Max,… https://t.co/wqUV3VXFKb 27 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 UPDATED: Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes https://t.co/4CW8sVK5yM https://t.co/j9COVxQ3Lv 32 minutes ago

mariyamaguchi

Mari Yamaguchi｜山口真理 Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes @AP https://t.co/5Ps08wtRUU 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.