Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata spoke to CBSN about what comes next in the case that prompted an international outcry.
News video: Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder 01:07

 Saudi Arabia&apos;s public prosecutor says five people arrested in connection to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have been sentenced to death.

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published


Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries 'mockery'

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it...
