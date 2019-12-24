Global  

Law Enforcement Source: Rapper Lil Wayne’s Private Jet Searched For Drugs

cbs4.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Rapper Lil Wayne could be in some legal trouble Monday night after federal agents searched his private jet for drugs, a senior law enforcement source has told CBS4.
News video: Source: Lil Wayne's Private Plane Searched, Expected To Be Indicted

Source: Lil Wayne's Private Plane Searched, Expected To Be Indicted 01:44

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports from Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Rapper Lil Wayne’s private plane searched by federal agents in Miami: reports

Rapper Lil Wayne‘s private jet was searched by federal agents at a Miami airport on Monday evening, a report said.
FOXNews.com

Report: Federal Agents Search Lil Wayne's Private Jet on Suspicion of Drugs Transport

If the 37-year-old old is charged, he will most likely have to spend Christmas behind the bars since the courts are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
AceShowbiz

