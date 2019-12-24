Sun City/SCW News Phoenix may get rain on Christmas Day for the first time in a decade; fires allowed: Phoenix has enjoyed year after… https://t.co/GiOaevSiLi 2 hours ago

:] can’t believe Phoenix natives were saying “it’s gonna rain on Christmas!!” like that’s really our white Christmas huh :| 2 hours ago

Pete Miramontes⚡️ If you have some last minute #Christmas shopping to do tomorrow, make sure to give yourself plenty of time, don't r… https://t.co/t0D3WmrPUk 3 hours ago

Susan Luce RT @azcentral: Phoenix may get rain on Christmas Day for the first time in a decade; fires allowed https://t.co/vSfY5M2Dui 3 hours ago

Pete Miramontes⚡️ Top 5 #Christmas rainfalls in #Phoenix (1986-present). 1: 0.63" in 1994 2: 0.61" in 1951 3: 0.45" in 1936 4: 0.35"… https://t.co/p3LIijgTne 4 hours ago

Rob Schumacher RT @chris_coppola: Phoenix may get rain on Christmas Day for the first time in a decade; fires allowed https://t.co/eJfQTHlHpk via ⁦@azcent… 5 hours ago