ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — RavnAir continued to cancel some flights Monday, three days after what the company described as a malicious cyber attack on its computer network. The company said Monday that of its three airlines, RavnAir Alaska and its Dash 8 aircraft have been the hardest hit by the loss of the company’s maintenance […]

